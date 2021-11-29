Polytechnic lecturer slumps, dies in Kwara

A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Ayatu Momoh, slumped and died on Monday.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred during a community meeting in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara State.

According to him, the lecturer was leading the meeting’s closing prayers when he slumped.

Momoh was immediately rushed to a hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.

The lecturer, who hailed from Igala in Kogi State, served as secretary of the Igala community in Offa and its environs until his death.

