Metro
Polytechnic lecturer slumps, dies in Kwara
A lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Ayatu Momoh, slumped and died on Monday.
An eyewitness said the incident occurred during a community meeting in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara State.
According to him, the lecturer was leading the meeting’s closing prayers when he slumped.
Momoh was immediately rushed to a hospital in the area where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty.
The lecturer, who hailed from Igala in Kogi State, served as secretary of the Igala community in Offa and its environs until his death.
