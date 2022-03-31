Polytechnic lecturers threaten fresh strike

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) on Thursday threatened to embark on a fresh strike over the Federal Government’s refusal to meet its demands.

The union gave the government one month to honour the agreement signed by both parties last year.

The ASUP President, Anderson Ezeibe, who disclosed this to journalists at the end of its 102nd National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Yola, said the ultimatum would begin on April 4.

He recalled that the union suspended its last strike with the hope that the government would address its grievances.

Ezeibe said: “You may recall that our Union suspended a 61-day long industrial action on the 10th of June 2021 following the signing of an MOU with the government.

“The suspension period was to enable the government to conclude processes already initiated in the direction of the fulfilment of the terms of the memorandum of action.”

“Following exhaustive deliberations on the issues raised above, the 102nd of the unions National Executive Council has resolved to give the Federal Government a further one month as an ultimatum to address the outstanding issues.

“Our union’s National Executive Council shall be reconvening after the one month period which takes effect from 4th April 2022 for further decisions on this subject.”

