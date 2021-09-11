Polytechnic student commits suicide in Edo

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, simply identified as Solomon has committed suicide in the state.

The 23-year-old National Diploma 1 student of Public Administration was found by neighbours dangling from the ceiling of his room on Friday night.

He also left a terse suicide note behind.

A student of the institution told journalists on Saturday that the deceased left an instruction that his mobile phone be given to his girlfriend named Sandra in the suicide note.

He said: “Solomon was in class on Friday and left for home after class. We only came home later in the evening to find him dangling from the ceiling of his room.

“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very seriously. He doesn’t go out and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever.”

The polytechnic spokesman, Mustapha Oshiobugie, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to brief journalists on the incident later.

