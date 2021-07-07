Polytechnic student jailed eight years for possession of firearm, cultism in Kogi

Justice Tenimu Mohammed of the Kogi State Magistrate Court, Lokoja, on Wednesday sentenced a student of the state polytechnic, Shehu Mohammed, to eight years imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful association.

The judge convicted Shehu after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Samuel Ikutanwa, told the court that the convict was arrested by security operatives at the polytechnic for being in possession of a locally-fabricated pistol.

“He was also caught carrying five rounds of live ammunition while entering the main entrance of the polytechnic on Friday, April 9, 2021,” the counsel said.

By: John Chukwu

