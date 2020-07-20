Pondei has been sick for two weeks, shunned doctor’s advice to attend Reps hearing —NDDC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said on Monday night its acting Managing Director, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, had been sick for over two weeks.

Pondei fainted on Monday when he appeared before the House of Representatives committee probing the alleged mismanagement of over N80billion in the commission.

The NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, who reacted to the development in a statement titled: Prof. Pondei has been ill,” said the NDDC chief shunned medical advice to attend a House committee hearing in Abuja.

The statement read:

“The commission wishes to disclose that Prof. Pondei has been ill for the past two weeks. This morning, his condition deteriorated, and his doctors advised against attending the hearing.

“However, he ignored his doctors’ advice because of the realisation that his traducers will use his absence at the hearing to soil his name and reputation. He thought he could make it through the hearing and take care of his health later.

“As it turned out, his doctors were right. Prof. Pondei is in a stable condition at a clinic in Abuja.”

