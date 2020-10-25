Pope Francis prays for peace in Nigeria, condemns attack on unarmed #EndSARS protesters

The Catholic pontiff, Pope Francis has prayed for peace to be restored in Nigeria following the reported killing of unarmed and peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate.

Pope Francis who condemned the shooting of the protesters at Lekki toll gate offered the prayers on Sunday after reciting the Angelus from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

The pontiff said he prayed that peace would be restored “through the promotion of justice and the common good.”

He said: “I follow with particular concern the news coming from Nigeria about the recent violent clashes between law enforcement agencies and some young protesters.”

“We pray to the Lord that all forms of violence will always be avoided, in the constant search for social harmony through the promotion of justice and the common good.”

The Pope also took to Twitter to call for prayers for Nigeria against every form of violence in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests.

