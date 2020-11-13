Pope Francis recognizes Joe Biden as winner of US election; congratulates him

The head of the Catholic Church worldwide, His Holiness Pope Francis, has finally made his position known on the outcome of the United States Presidential election, and has recognized Joe Biden, Democratic Party candidate, as the winner of the November 3 poll.

Pope Francis who put a phone call to Biden on Thursday, November 12, said he is proud of the doggedness of the former Vice President and is sure he will change the battered image of America.

According to the Biden Transition Team as quoted by Metro UK, the Pope was full of hopes of a better America and a better world order under Biden.

A spokesperson of the Biden Transition team who spoke to Metro Uk, said:

“President-elect Joe Biden, spoke this morning (Thursday) with His Holiness Pope Francis. The president-elect thanked His Holiness for extending his blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’s leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world.

“The president-elect expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.

“Biden is only the second Catholic President in the US, has met at least two of the last three Popes.”

