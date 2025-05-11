Pope Leo XIV issues powerful plea for peace, demands Gaza ceasefire in first public address

In a stirring and emotional address from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV called for an end to global conflict and issued a heartfelt appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza, marking his second public appearance since ascending to the papacy.

“Dear brothers and sisters, happy Sunday!” the Chicago-born pontiff proclaimed to the tens of thousands gathered in St Peter’s Square. The crowd erupted in cheers, waving flags and symbols of faith in celebration of the new leader of the Catholic Church — and the first ever from the United States.

Delivering his message after a prayer to the Virgin Mary, Pope Leo did not shy away from the world’s crises. Marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II — a conflict that claimed over 60 million lives — he drew parallels to today’s turbulent landscape.

“In today’s dramatic scenario of a third world war in tatters, as repeatedly stated by Pope Francis, I also address the powerful of the world, repeating the ever-timely appeal: No more war!” he declared, his voice echoing across the square.

In a continuation of Pope Francis’s legacy, Leo pressed for a “genuine, just and lasting peace” in Ukraine and expressed sorrow over the devastation in Gaza. “Humanitarian aid must be provided to the exhausted civilian population and all the hostages must be freed,” he urged.

Leo XIV — born Robert Francis Prevost — was elected pope on Thursday by cardinals who sought a leader to bridge internal divisions in the Church and confront modern global challenges. On Saturday, addressing the cardinals, the 69-year-old described himself as a “humble servant of God… and nothing more than this,” and an “unworthy successor” to St Peter.

Before his Sunday appearance, the new pope celebrated Mass near the tomb of St Peter, deep within the Vatican Grottoes. Later that evening, he made a quiet visit to Santa Maria Maggiore to pray at the simple marble tomb of his predecessor. “With his example of complete dedication to service and to sober simplicity of life,” Leo said, Pope Francis remains his guiding inspiration.

Pilgrims from across the world filled the square to witness the moment. Among them was Alejandrina Espinosa, a 59-year-old from Peru’s Quechua community, visibly moved by Leo’s election. “He stole our hearts, because he awakened Christianity. The pope turned his work towards the forgotten, desolate peoples,” she told AFP. “I hope that this pope can unite all religions to save the world, because humanity is living a humanitarian crisis. We are killing each other.”

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, spoke warmly of the new pope, saying: “A person who immediately inspires a lot of confidence, a mild man who knows how to listen… Even the reaction of the people, so beautiful and enthusiastic, says a lot.”

Leo XIV’s background as an Augustinian and missionary in Peru — where he lived for over 20 years and took citizenship — has shaped his deeply pastoral and inclusive style. His message emphasized outreach to Catholics in far-flung regions and a commitment to “the missionary conversion of the entire Christian community.”

The new pontiff’s first official duties begin this week. He will meet the international media on Monday, receive diplomats on Friday, and preside over an inaugural Mass on May 18. His first general audience is scheduled for May 21, followed by meetings with Vatican officials on May 24.

In an early administrative decision, Leo has chosen to retain the current heads of Vatican dicasteries — key departments of the Holy See — ensuring continuity as the Church enters this new chapter under his leadership.

With calls for peace resonating from the heart of the Vatican, Pope Leo XIV has signaled a clear vision for his papacy: one of humility, unity, and unwavering advocacy for the world’s suffering.

