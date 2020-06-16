Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky rocks men’s wears to father’s birthday party

Popular cross dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky, choose a masculine look to grace his father’s birthday celebration.

The popular cross dresser known for his makeups and hair extensions, chose a more masculine look for the occasion.

In a video that surfaced on the internet today, the Nigerian crossdresser know for his feminine and lavish lifestyle wore a plain black Jalabia with a red face cap.

