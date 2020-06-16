Latest Life's Blog

June 16, 2020
Popular cross dresser, Bobrisky rocks men's wears to father's birthday party
By Ripples Nigeria

Popular cross dresser Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju popularly known as Bobrisky, choose a masculine look to grace his father’s birthday celebration.

The popular cross dresser known for his makeups and hair extensions, chose a more masculine look for the occasion.

In a video that surfaced on the internet today, the Nigerian crossdresser know for his feminine and lavish lifestyle wore a plain black Jalabia with a red face cap.

