Popular cross dresser James Brown speaks on battling depression
Crossdresser James Brown has suffered a massive loss, which has left him emotionally downcast.
Just days back, James Brown cried out on social media that he was depressed.
In a post on his Instagram page, the crossdresser opened up on his depression.
James Brown revealed that his generator caught fire and his worker accidentally bashed his car into the parlor. The double loss was a big loss which had left him emotionally downcast.
“My generator caught fire, we ain’t done with that yet, then one of my stupid worker accidentally bashed my car into my parlour. This incident happened two to three days ago. I didn’t want to post it because I was emotionally downcast, I was sad because of the massive loss,” he wrote.
The self styled Princess of Africa via his Instagram page, revealed that for the second time this year, he is feeling depressed.
James Brown added that although he has achieved a lot in 2022, words can’t express his pains and sadness.
