Popular model Faith Morey hints at divorce from her husband Randy Morey

Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey has hinted at divorce from her husband Randy Morey.

The actress gave hints via her Instagram Stories on Monday, May 2, 2022.

“The best feeling seeing my little man happy…Mummy goes the extra mile. Single mums, we can now take the place of a dad/man in our kids’ life. Divorce does not mean a new enemy. Your kid should be your priority. Mummy has two days to herself,” she wrote.

Morey and her husband tied the knot in 2010. They have a son together.

Morey is a Nigerian-born model and actress based in the United States of America.

The former basketballer turned model made a break in the fashion industry in 2009 after participating in The Next Supermodel competition.

