Popular Osun hotelier, Adedoyin, others sentenced to death for murder of OAU student

A popular hotelier and owner of Hilton Hotel Ile-Ile, Osun State, Dr. Ramon Adedoyin has been found guilty in the murder trial of Timothy Adegoke, a former master’s student at Obafemi Awolowo University,Ile-Ife, who was murdered around November 5, 2021, at the hotel where he lodged.

In her ruling on the case on Tuesday, the Osun Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo, stated that the circumstantial evidence suggested that Adegoke was killed while a guest at the hotel run by Adedoyin.

She said that since the weight of proof had been placed on him by the circumstantial evidence, Adedoyin’s decision to stay out of the witness box had not helped him.

In addition, Justice Ojo dismissed the alibi offered on behalf of Adedoyin by his attorney, who claimed that the hotel owner was in Abuja for several days around the time the late Adegoke died.

Justice Ojo claimed that Adedoyin’s decision not to enter the witness box meant that he agreed to the murder charge brought against him by the prosecution.

Read Also: Court sentences pastor to death over killing of seven-year-old for ritual

The court also declared his son, Raheem wanted.

He was found guilty on counts 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, and 11.

The court discharged Magdalene Chiefuna, Oluwole Lawrence, and Adebayo Kunle and adjourned the sentencing of Adedeji Adesola till Wednesday.

Justice Ojo sentenced Adedoyin, Adeniyi Aderogba, and Oyetunde Kazeem to death by hanging.

The court also ordered forfeiture of the hotel and the Hilux bus used to convey the deceased to the dumping ground and subsequently ordered Adedoyin to pay the school fee of the two children of the deceased from the proceed of the estate of the culprits.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now