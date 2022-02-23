Connect with us

Entertainment

Popular preacher Ezekiel Atang dies three weeks to 50th birthday with invites sent out

Published

2 hours ago

on

Popular preacher Ezekiel Atang dies three weeks to 50th birthday with invites sent out

Nigerian preacher, Ezekiel Atang, the senior pastor and founder of the God’s House Of Refuge in Nigeria has died.

According to reports gathered, the preacher died on Monday, February 21, three weeks to his 50th birthday.

Atang had sent out souvenirs and a letter to his friends inviting them to his 50th birthday party in Akwa Ibom on March 14.

On Sunday, he attended a church program in Onitsha and had to sit on a chair to minister. He died the following day.

His friend and clergyman as well, Kingsley Okonkwo, shared photos of the invitation letter Atang had sent out to friends and wrote;

Read also: Controversial preacher, Mummy GO, wishes death on any member who takes part in BBNaija

”My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of christ

You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you

I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord

I’m happy I spoke to you and saw you a few days before you went to be with the Lord, we love you – you will never be forgotten on this side.

@ezekiel.atang”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kingsley Okonkwo (@kingsleypst)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × two =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
Investigations3 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria

By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...