Popular preacher Ezekiel Atang dies three weeks to 50th birthday with invites sent out

Nigerian preacher, Ezekiel Atang, the senior pastor and founder of the God’s House Of Refuge in Nigeria has died.

According to reports gathered, the preacher died on Monday, February 21, three weeks to his 50th birthday.

Atang had sent out souvenirs and a letter to his friends inviting them to his 50th birthday party in Akwa Ibom on March 14.

On Sunday, he attended a church program in Onitsha and had to sit on a chair to minister. He died the following day.

His friend and clergyman as well, Kingsley Okonkwo, shared photos of the invitation letter Atang had sent out to friends and wrote;

”My brother and my friend, my partner in family life mandate to the body of christ

You left an indelible mark, and unforgettable legacy, you spoke with clarity and conviction, loved by all, we will definitely miss you

I received the invitation to your 50th birthday celebration same day you went to be with the Lord

I’m happy I spoke to you and saw you a few days before you went to be with the Lord, we love you – you will never be forgotten on this side.

@ezekiel.atang”

