Popular South African conservationist mauled by 2 rare white lions

A popular South African conservationist, West Mathewson has been mauled by two rare white lions as he was taking them for a walk at his well-known safari lodge, Lion Tree Top Lodge, in Limpopo province.

The death of Mathewson was confirmed by his wife who followed in a car, and tried to distract the lions but it was too late as the lions attacked her husband in an incident described as gory.

“A lioness became aggressive towards the other and then turned her attention to the conservationist affectionately known as “Uncle West”, reports the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko from Johannesburg.

His relatives have said that Wednesday’s attack could have been the result of very rough play.

The lionesses were tranquilized following the attack and have been taken to an endangered species centre.

