Port agents declare warning strike over 15% levy on used vehicles

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) will proceed on a one-day warning strike on Monday to protest the introduction of a 15 percent National Automobile Commission (NAC) levy on used imported vehicles.

The Chairman of ANLCA, Rilwan Amuni, who disclosed this to journalists on Friday, said the clearing agents would march to the Customs Area Controller at the Tincan Island Port in Apapa, to force a reversal of the levy.

He said the levy was initially imposed on new vehicles and not used ones, adding that effort by stakeholders to ensure the reversal was abortive, hence the declaration of the strike.

Amuni stressed that if the one-day strike failed to produce the desired result, the agents would shut down all ports in the state to press home their demand.

The Nigeria Customs Service had recently introduced the 15 percent levy on all used vehicles imported into the country.



READ ALSO: Customs suspends VIN automation on imported used vehicles

Clearing agents and other operators in the country’s maritime sector have made several moves to force the Federal Government to reverse the policy.

He said: “We have consulted widely among critical stakeholders on the 15 percent NAC and illegal benchmarks on the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR).

“It has been concluded that the 15 percent NAC is a fraud and an obnoxious policy.

“In view of this, in conjunction with other stakeholders there will be a one-day warning strike on April 25 by 10:00 a.m. prompt, starting from our ‘Holy Ground’ in front of Grimaldi.

“And we will move down to Customs Area Controller (CAC’S) of Port and Terminal Multi-services Ltd. (PTML) and Tincan enroute all other terminals in Tincan and Apapa.

“Please note that April 25 and 26 is just a ‘warning strike,’ agents are allowed to do their jobs and tidy up against Wednesday in lieu of whether there will be a reversal or not.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now