Port agents suspend planned strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has suspended the planned strike over the 15 percent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy due to the upcoming holidays.

ANLCA had on Friday announced plans to embark on a one-day warning strike to protest the introduction of the levy on used vehicles imported into the country by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Task Force Chairman of the association, Alhaji Rilwan Amuni, announced the suspension of the strike in a circular on Monday in Lagos.

He said the “warning strike” was put on hold for one week due to upcoming holidays to mark the Workers’ Day and Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

The circular read: “Most of our colleagues are of the opinion that since we have only this week before then, we should allow members to take deliveries of pending jobs and also prepare well for a blissful holiday.

“On our part, we see no big deal about this because the Nigeria Labour Congress also shelves strikes but some unscrupulous elements want to politicise it.

“However, we are unmindful of some communique from some ‘imposters’ whose tenure as ANLCA leaders for four years had expired since April 16, claiming to now want to live up to the responsibility they never did since then.

“If they had woken up from their slumber before their expiration we wouldn’t have been where we are today.”

