Port Harcourt refinery to undergo one month maintenance

2 hours ago

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has announced a temporary shutdown of the Port Harcourt Refining Company (PHRC) for a scheduled one month maintenance operation aimed at ensuring safe and efficient operations at the facility.

The NNPC Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the maintenance exercise would begin on Saturday.

He described the process as part of a sustainability assessment essential to the refinery’s long-term functionality.

Soneye said: “We are working closely with all relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, to carry out the maintenance transparently and efficiently,” Soneye said.

While the announcement sparked concerns among local fuel retailers in Eleme, the host community of the refinery, who accused unnamed officials of sabotaging operations, NNPC dismissed the claims.

Soneye reiterated that the refinery remains operational and emphasized that the maintenance was both planned and critical to safety.

He assured the public that there are adequate supplies of diesel (AGO), kerosene, and other petroleum products to avoid any disruption.

“Further updates will be shared through our official channels,” he added, reaffirming the company’s commitment to energy security and operational transparency.

