Portable admits he used juju to win boxing match against Speed Darlington

Nigerian street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has admitted that he used juju to win the Celebrity Boxing Match against Darlington Okoye alias Speed Darlington.

Speed Darlington had alleged that Portable used charms to defeat him during the much-publicised Celebrity Boxing Match.

Speed Darlington, who made the allegation in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), said that he sustained a broken shoulder and dislocation during the bout.

“I no know Wetin happen whether na juju wey Portable carry come, I never tire, my shoulder just dislocated,” he wrote in pidgin.

“I felt it was because I was swinging wide. The ambulance on ground fixed my dislocated shoulder but I was told not to continue because it might lead to surgery.

The painful thing now is the money given to Portable, he’ll go now and be lavishing the money. It’s painful I’ll have done my own Juju.”

Portable has now confirmed in a post shared on social media that he used charms against Speed Darlington during the fight and encouraged his opponent to do the same.

“I am not a loser, I am a winner. He [Speed Darlington] is saying I used juju. Yes, na juju, go find your own juju.

“My fans, God bless you. Thank you for your support.” the controversial singer shared on social media.

