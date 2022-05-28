Portable apologises for threatening Headies award nominees, as organisers petition police

Nigerian musician, Habeeb Okikiola otherwise known as Portable has apologized for threatening his fellow nominees at the upcoming Headies Award ceremony.

The controversial musician debuted a video on his Instagram page on Thursday, May 26 threatening to cause harm to any nominee who emerges victorious in the ‘Rookie of the Year’ and ‘Street Hop Artiste of the year’ categories at the upcoming 2022 Headies.

The organizers of the Headies, have written a petition to the Inspector General of Police, concerning the threat to the life of some nominees of the award ceremony by the artiste.

See the petition below:

In the early hours of Saturday 28th May 2022, Portable took to his Instagram page to post an apology to the Headies.

Portable speaking in Yoruba said “The Headies, invited you invited a mad man and you will still see madness.”

He went further to tender a backhanded apology even referring to the Headies as ‘Bros’. “Bros, no vex, If I f*ck up no be me first to f*ck up,” Portable said quoting the popular lines of Ghanaian singer Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’.

Watch him speak below.

Portable has been a recurring figure in the news for controversial reasons.

