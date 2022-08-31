Portable apologizes to Davido following statement during Osun election

Nigerian recording artiste, Portable whose real name is Habeeb okikiola has apologised to his colleague, Afrobeat icon, Davido over the snide comments he made during the Osun State governorship elections a month ago.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Portable, one of the most controversial musicians in the entertainment industry campaigned for Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress (APC), while Davido supported his uncle and eventual winner of the Osun state election, Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

During the heat of the campaign, singer Portable made some rash comments about Davido and members of his family.

“Open your ears and listen. My father is not a rich man. I am glory. I am the one who made my family rich. Support who support you. They ran to unfollow us,” he said at that time.

Davido went on to unfollow the controversial music star on Instagram.

Portable finally apologised to Davido on the insistence of the Onitigbo of Tigbo-Ilu Land, Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, the traditional ruler that conferred a chieftaincy title on him.

“There is nothing between me and Davido. I was called for a job there and I collected money. Davido and I do not have issues. Meanwhile, whatever happens, there is no problem. I am a child of God. I am not fighting with anyone. I am looking for money. Fans of Davido kindly forgive me. I am sorry,” he said.

