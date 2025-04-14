Portable arraigned for defamation, granted N1m bail

The Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Monday granted bail to the controversial singer, Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable.

The singer was arrested by men of the Kwara State police command on Saturday in Abeokuta following a petition by another music star, Saheed Osupa.

He was subsequently arraigned on multiple criminal charges.

The charges include criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking, all stemming from a series of recent online videos and public outbursts that have once again placed the singer at the center of legal and public scrutiny.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Sunday Adeniyi, granted Portable bail for ₦1 million with two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must either be the Chairman or Secretary of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), while the second must own landed property within a Government Reserved Area (GRA), supported by a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

READ ALSO: Portable begs Osupa for forgiveness after his arrest for defamation

The courtroom was tense but calm as the charges were read out, with Portable appearing subdued compared to his usually flamboyant public persona.

Legal counsel representing the singer assured the court of his client’s willingness to comply with all directives as the case proceeds.

This is not the first time Portable has found himself entangled in legal issues due to his often erratic social media behavior and provocative statements.

However, the latest charges reflect a broader concern by authorities about the growing trend of cyber defamation and public incitement via digital platforms.

The judge adjourned the case to April 30 for further hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now