Portable begs Osupa for forgiveness after his arrest for defamation

Nigerian street hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known in music circles as Portable, has begged his senior colleague, Saheed Osupa, for forgiveness following his arrest on Saturday by police in Kwara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said in a statement on Sunday that the “Zazu” crooner was nabbed following a petition by Osupa.

She said: ‘‘The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following a petition received from one Mr. Okunola Saheed, popularly known as ‘Osupa,’ against Mr. Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, also known in the entertainment industry as ‘Portable.’ Police detectives of Kwara Command have taken lawful steps in line with due process to investigate the allegations.

‘‘The petition borders on serious allegations, which include criminal defamation, threat to life, incitement, character assassination, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace, and the use of abusive and insulting words.

”In view of the weight of these allegations and the supporting evidence presented, the Command secured a valid arrest warrant from a Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin.

‘‘Acting on this warrant, operatives from the Command proceeded to Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Saturday, 13th April 2025, where the suspect was apprehended at about 19:25 hrs. He was immediately brought to Ilorin for further investigations.

‘‘Upon his arrival, the suspect’s statement was taken in the presence of legal representatives from both parties. He is currently in custody and arrangements are being made to charge him to court without delay.’’

In a post on his social media handle, Portable pleaded for forgiveness and confirmed his arrest for allegedly defaming Osupa.

He wrote: ‘‘If I have said anything bad to Osupa, I am sorry; everyone should help me beg him. I am at Ilorin Police Station. I have begged you, and I have apologized online over 3 times. I even told Abu Abel to help me beg. Osupa has told the police to arrest me.”

