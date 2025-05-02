Portable calls out Headies organisers for snubbing him 

Nigerian street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known in music circles as Portable, has taken to social media to call out the Headies organisers for snubbing him and not considering him worthy enough to receive an award.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner, in a video posted online, said that he is disappointed that he was not considered and also noted that he views the development as another slight on his person

“They no give us award, but God give us grace.” Portable said in the video shared online.

He continued by disclosing that he had been invited to play at the performance but was unable to go since he was incarcerated for five days at the time.

READ ALSO: Speed Darlington demands rematch with Portable, mocks Burna Boy for gifting controversial singer N20m

In Yorùbá, he sarcastically questioned, So even if I had performed, I wouldn’t have won an award?

Portable’s rant comes days after an Ogun State Chief Magistrate Court in the Ifo Local Government Area sentenced him to three months in prison with the possibility of a N30,000 fine.

For attacking a police officer and thwarting an arrest, Portable was found guilty of the crime when he obstructed cops trying to serve him with an arrest warrant and physically assaulted a police inspector before being taken into custody in March 2023.

According to Police Prosecutor Inspector Olumide Awoleke, Portable and others who are now at large committed the crime on the 18th day of November 2022 at 11:00 hrs in Okeosa, Ilogbo, within the Ifo Magisterial District.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now