Portable challenges PSquare to revive ‘dead career’ as fight over Peter Obi gets messier (Video)

Zazu Zeh crooner, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has thrown his weight behind Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, in his ongoing war of words with Peter Okoye of the PSquare fame.

The problem started when Kuti described the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as an opportunist with nothing to offer Nigerians in a post on Wednesday.

The post immediately led to a messy war of words with Peter Okoye, who is a major supporter of the former Anambra State governor.

The other half of the PSquare music dynasty quickly fired a salvo at Kuti on his Twitter handle.

He wrote: “Dude just erased his father’s history. You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria. Is PO and the rest candidates, not Nigerian people? Shame! Shame! Shame!!!”

In another post, Okoye insisted that afrobeats singer was nothing without the “Kuti” in his name.

As the social media war raged on with many celebrities weighing in, Portable jumped into the matter in his usual controversial manner and threw his weight behind Kuti.

He blasted Peter for daring to insult the Anikulapo-Kuti family name.

In a video he posted on his official Instagram page, Portable challenged Peter and his brother, Paul, to revive their dead career.

