Portable drops new single, Spiderman, after arrest over G-Wagon debt

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has dropped a new song titled “Spiderman” after his release from police custody for defaulting in payment for a debt related to the purchase of a G-Wagon vehicle.

The street-wise Zazzu Zeh crooner, on Thursday, shared a snippet of the new song on Instagram where he talked about his “agility and ability to fly over obstacles”, in reference to his attempt to jump over a fence to escape policemen who had gone to effect his arrest over the debt.

Portable was in the news on Wednesday when a video emerged where he attempted to escape from the police before he was arrested and bundled into a vehicle.

He was said to have purchases a G-Wagon SUV at the rate of N27m out of which he paid only N13m and bluntly refused to pay the balance of N14m, claiming the vehicle was faulty.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/portablebaeby/3369072665937972599?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igsh=NjZiM2M3MzIxNA==

