Portable fires all studio staff for bringing in only N7k in a month

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has sacked all his studio workers for making only N7,000 in one month while he was away on a European tour.

The Zazzu exponent who announced this on his Instagram page on Thursday, revealed that the workers made only N7,000 within the period he was on his European tour, which was a little over a month, whereas he makes as much as N15 million from his studio in five days.

Portable said he had no option but to fire all his staff at his Zeh Nation studio for not making reasonable amount of money in his absence.

Posting a video alongside the post, Portable said he asked those working in his studio to leave because they refused to blow and were only after his money and wondered if it was a crime for him to help them by giving them jobs.

“I rebrand my studio, people I put in my studio refused to blow, I build studio, they didn’t deliver my money, them dey chop my money.

“Studio wey be say anytime I record, I make 2 million, 3 million, in 5 days I fit make 15 million, when I travelled and return they said they make 7000 naira. ZEH Nation to de World,” he wrote.

