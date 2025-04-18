Portable releases new song about legal ordeal with Osupa days after release from detention

Nigerian street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has waxed a new song about his legal ordeal with his senior colleague Saheed Osupa days after being released from detention.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, Portable, who has been able to meet up with his bail conditions following his arrest and arraignment for defaming Saheed Osupa, teased his teeming fans with a new song, which he titled ‘Oni Reason.’

The new track follows the last collection he dropped, titled ‘Most Wanted,’ which chronicled following his arrest by the Ogun State police for assaulting government officials.

Recall that Portable was granted N1 million bail by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, in connection with a defamation lawsuit brought against him by Saheed Osupa.

The ruling was made on Monday, April 14, after the controversial singer was arraigned for criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking.

The case was adjourned till April 30, 2025, after the presiding judge, Hon. Sunday Adeniyi, granted Portable bail in the amount of N1 million and two sureties, one of whom had to be the chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN).

