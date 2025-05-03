Portable responds to rumours of serving prison sentence for assaulting police officer

Nigerian street-hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known in music circles as Portable, has responded to rumours of serving a prison sentence for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

The management of the ‘Zazu’ crooner in a post shared on Instagram set the records straight by declaring that Portable is not in prison, has not been arrested, and is not serving any jail term.

‘‘Amid recent online misleading reports suggesting that Portable has been sentenced to prison for three months, we would like to officially set the record straight: Portable is NOT in prison, has NOT been arrested, and is NOT serving any sentence.” The post read.

READ ALSO: Portable calls out Headies organisers for snubbing him

Additionally, the statement also revealed that the controversial singer and the appropriate authorities have settled all past and present legal issues.

‘‘Portable is a free man actively working, creating music, and preparing to thrill fans globally. This period has been a journey of reflection, learning, and growth.

‘‘Portable is committed to becoming a better artist, a better man, and a positive voice for his generation”, the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now