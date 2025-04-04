Portable responds to Saheed Osupa’s threats after tendering a public apology

Nigerian street hop singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has responded to the threat issued by Fuji music act Saheed Osupa after he (Portable) tendered a public apology for calling his senior colleague ‘big for nothing.’

Portable made the comments against Saheed Osupa after he made moves to take down his song from music streaming platforms over copyright infringement.

The ‘Zazu’ crooner blasted Saheed Osupa for reporting his song and also berated him for not making efforts to support his career, calling him a “big for nothing fellow.”

However, Portable later apologised in a public post in which he sent a heartfelt message to Osupa, admitting that his temper had gotten the best of him.

“I am a hot-tempered person, and I’ve spoken my mind. But it’s over now. King Saheed Osupa and Oba Orin, I hope you are not offended. It was a misunderstanding driven by money. Please forgive me, and accept me as your child.”

In spite of his apologies, fresh footage of Osupa performing at an event appeared online, in which he seemed to give Portable yet another warning.

Social media users swiftly shared the video, which many saw as proof that Osupa was still determined to act against Portable.

Following his senior colleague’s warning, Portable defended himself on social media by saying that Osupa wasn’t the only person who could be tough.

