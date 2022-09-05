Portable tackles Headies Award organizers over disqualification (video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, on Monday blasted Smooth Productions, the organizers of popular Nigerian music awards, The Headies, over his disqualification from the award.

The 15th edition of the Headies award ceremony took place in Atlanta Georgia, the United States on Sunday.

Portable, who was previously nominated for an award in one of the categories, was banned from the event after he threatened to assault his fellow nominees if he failed to get recognition from the organizers.

The statement quickly made Headies organizers to cancel his name from the nomination list.

During an Instagram live session on Monday, the singer blasted the Headies organizers over the poor treatment meted out to him.

Portable wrote: “I love it when life is hard. It means something better is coming, nothing passes God.

“ I am bigger than the owner of Headies and the entire organizers. I will be more popular than them forever.”

He also slammed Buju, who is known as BNXN for winning the next-rated award.

Portable argued that his songs are more popular than that of Buju.

He added that Marlians Recording artiste, Zinoleesky deserved the award for “Next Rated Artist” due to his credibility on the street.

Listen to Portable speak.

Portable said Zinoleesky was robbed yesterday, he deserved to win an award at least. pic.twitter.com/8Ndrjs1b7Y — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 5, 2022

