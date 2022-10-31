Entertainment
Portable turns down Italian concert deal, gives reason for refusal to return money paid
Controversial recording artiste, Portable whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola has explained why he has refused to perform at a concert in Italy.
In a video shared on his Instagram stories on Monday morning, the musician explained that he was not prepared to attend a concert where heinous objects such as guns, knives and bottles are being thrown around by concertgoers.
READ ALSO:Goya Menor slams Portable for berating his win at Headies
He added that the show promoters refused to provide him with adequate security, hence, he would not risk his life by going to an ‘abattoir’ to perform.
He further told the show promoter that he won’t be returning the money paid to him for the show since they failed to fulfil their own side of the deal.
Equally, the singer also said that he only performs where money is being sprayed and not at an abattoir.
According to him, some show promoters bring negativities to some artists’ careers.
Watch the video below.
I no dey perform for abattoir – Portable confronts show promoter for bringing him to a place where people were allegedly attacking each other with guns and bottle in Italy
Manifesto| Mc Oluomo| Agbero| Soludo| Seyi Makinde| G for B| Anambra Yorubas| Gumi| Abuja pic.twitter.com/C84zRayze9
— Alákòwé (@alakowe_e) October 31, 2022
