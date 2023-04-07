Portfolio investors exit Airtel Africa in droves, move investments to MTN in Q1

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, stock market investors snubbed Airtel Africa for its market rival, MTN Nigeria, as the telecommunications company battled for Domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investments.

During the period between January to March, portfolio investors reduced their investments in Airtel Africa, leading to shareholders of the firm suffering -18.58 per cent decline in their investments held within the telco.

Airtel’s shares plummeted in value to N1,331.1 kobo as of Thursday, from N1,635 it opened the year with, on the back of low demand from portfolio investors.

As a result, shareholders of Airtel Africa lost a whopping N1.14 trillion in their total investment in the company, Ripples Nigeria’s market analysis showed.

Also, Airtel Africa’s market valuation slumped to N5 trillion, from N6.14 trillion, as investor apathy gripped the network provider.

READ ALSO:Airtel outperforms MTN Nigeria in battle for investors, amid N5.53tn gain

Meanwhile, MTN Nigeria gained from the exit of portfolio investors in Airtel Africa, as demand for the y’ello shares soared in the equity market.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that as investors in Airtel Africa lost N1.14 trillion year-to-date, MTN Nigeria’s shareholders recorded N508.86 billion gain in their investments.

The value of their investments in MTN Nigeria grew by 11.62 per cent after renewed interests in the telco drove the firm’s share price up to N240 from N215 it started with in January.

The gain pushed MTN Nigeria’s valuation in the stock market to N4.88 trillion from N4.37 trillion.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now