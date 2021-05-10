Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final | Ripples Nigeria

The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal.

This was after meeting between the UK government, the English FA and European football body, UEFA on Monday over plans of moving the game from Turkey.

Istanbul, Turkey was the intended host city for the final but, having also lost the 2020 final as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, current UK travel restrictions that put Turkey on the ‘red list’ would make it impossible for fans to attend.

Uefa has however decided the game will be moved away from Turkey but it yet to be agreed whether or not it should be played at Wembley, since both finalists are English clubs.

Read Also: Aina, Maja’s Fulham relegated from Premier League

Portugal is on the ‘green list’ in the UK so fans would be allowed to attend on 29 May.

UEFA feels in Portugal it is going to be easier to gain access for sponsors and broadcasters, who would need to be compensated if they were unable to attend the game.

Porto has been mentioned as a potential venue but it is understood Lisbon, which hosted last year’s final, is also a possibility.

Meanwhile, should Wembley be finally considered to host the final, there is also a fixture issue to resolve, as the venue is already scheduled to stage the Championship play-off final on 29 May.

Join the conversation

Opinions