Sports
‘Portugal friendly lined up for Super Eagles in September’
Nigeria’s Super Eagles will be facing Portugal in an international friendly game in September, according to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Secretary General, Muhammad Sanusi.
As at the time of this report, no official statement has been made by either the NFF or the Portuguese Football Federation.
But Sanusi, speaking to Brila FM, said the game was expected to hold in September since the initial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier billed for the time has been moved to March 2023.
Sanusi stated that Eagles coach Jose Peseiro was involved in the arrangement of the friendly with Portugal.
Read Also: Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group, Senegal to battle hosts Qatar
“We are all aware that qualifiers was fixed for September but because of the change of date of the AFCON qualifiers which has been moved to next year March, therefore the NFF has made it a duty to always use the FIFA window to play quality friendly matches with the aim of keeping the team in good shape.
“That’s why we use the contact and connection of our coach (Jose) Peseiro who is a Portuguese to arrange a quality friendly match with the Portuguese national team,” said Sanusi.
Nigeria and Portugal have never clashed at senior category. The friendly would serve as preparation for Portugal ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
The Cristiano Ronaldo-led team are billed to face the Black Stars of Ghana in the group stage in Qatar.
