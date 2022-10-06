Poser for Nigerian Navy, as NNPC uncovers 4km pipeline used to steal crude for 9yrs

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has uncovered an illegal four-kilometer pipeline from Forcados in Delta State to the sea and a loading port that was part of an elaborate crude oil theft operation for the last nine years.

Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer, NNPC made this known on Wednesday when he appeared before a joint Senate committee on Upstream, Downstream and Gas, lamenting that though oil theft in Nigeria has been on for over 22 years, the rate it has assumed in recent time is unprecedented.

In addition, Kyari revealed that three operational facilities of Forcados, Bonny and Brass oil terminals have all been shut down as a result of the high rate of crude oil theft, leading to the loss of about 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

“In the last six weeks, there has been a spill site in Bodo community in Rivers State, which may affect the operations of Trans Niger pipeline if not clamped,” Kyari said.

“Hundreds of illegal refineries in the country has led to the oil spill that made the country lose 120,000 bpd.”

He further stated that, in the course of the clamp down, the company has destroyed 350 illegal refineries, 273 wooden and 374 reservoirs. In addition, 1,561 metal tanks were destroyed while over 49 seized trucks were burnt among others.

The NNPC boss said the implications of the destruction was worse than the Ogoni spillage devastation in the affected areas, which have decimated agriculture, and fishing in the communities.

He further explained that in addressing the menace, NNPC carried out aerial surveillance of the affected areas, and observed that the economic saboteurs carry out their activities unchallenged.

Read also: Religious leaders steal crude oil, store in churches, mosques –NNPC boss, Kyari

In addition, after over four hours of the interface, the lawmakers proposed that capital punishment be put in place for offenders, which will be presented at plenary for consideration.

Expert reacts

The news of the discovery has got many Nigerians talking and wondering how it was possible for the criminals to perpetrate the act.

Kalu Aja a financial expert took to his twitter account to express his dismay that an activitiy of such magnitude was undetected for so long.

He said: “Why should I pay a kobo of taxes if the Federal Government ALLOWS a 4km pipeline stealing crude oil to exist for years. A loading port 4km into the sea, but the navy did not see it.

“If I was a South South Governor, I will push for the States to take over the management of crude oil and gas from the Federal Government.

“The FG has failed to manage the federation asset; States at least are closer to the crime scene

“Nigeria is borrowing to repay interest and a few demons are exporting crude oil? If this was Ghana, not America, Ghana, the NNPC, Navy, Army, civil defense, DSS and police chiefs would all be in jail.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now