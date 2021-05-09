Posers, as ‘kidnapped’ MACBAN chairman regains freedom | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Kogi State Chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Wakili Damina, has regain his freedom from supposed kidnappers.

There are however posers as to the identity of those that held him hostage since Tuesday, when he was forcefully taken away from his residence.

Damian upon regaining his freedom, allegedly stated that he was released by one of the security agencies, and not kidnappers, as earlier taught.

Damina was allegedly abducted by eight men dressed in military camouflages who stormed his house in Lokoja, the state capital, and taken away to an unknown location.

The men had reportedly forcefully took him away in a white bus and all efforts to get across to him proved abortive as his telephone lines were switched off.

The Secretary of the state chapter of MACBAN, Adamu Abubakar, who broke the news of Damina’s freedom to journalists on Saturday, said Damina was released in Abuja by men who are suspected to be from one of the nation’s security agencies and not kidnappers as was earlier speculated.

Abubakar added that Damina arrived his country home in Chikara, Kogi local government area of the state, in the early hours of Saturday to reunite with his family.

The MACBAN Secretary also said that the national body of the group has instructed a lawyer to take up the matter to discover the reasons their Chairman was whisked away in such a manner.

