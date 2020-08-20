Positive coronavirus test forces shutdown of NFF secretariat in Abuja

Following the positive test for COVID-19, of a management staff of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Secretariat of the football house has been shut down.

The management and officials of the NFF have also been mandated to undergo coronavirus tests at the Sunday Dankaro House, National Stadium Complex, Abuja today.

In an address by the General Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi on Wednesday, the members of staff were informed that the move became pertinent following the positive test of an unnamed member of the Management team.

“Apart from him testing positive, I also had issues and had to go for tests when I was feeling ill and uncomfortable. But the truth is most of us have had contact with one another over the days, thus it is important we do the tests,” said Sanusi

“I want to appreciate the Federal Government immensely for their efforts so far to contain the pandemic, and also officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC) for agreeing to come to the NFF offices to conduct the tests.

“After the tests, the offices and the entire complex will be disinfected in line with the protocols of the COVID19,” he stated

Sanusi also said that staff will work from home while they await the result of the tests.

And once the results are out, those who tested negative will immediately resume work in the Secretariat, while anyone who tests positive will be required to self-isolate for the period stipulated in the COVID19 protocols by the Federal Government.

