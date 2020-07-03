POST COVID-19: Minister receives Ali Baba-led C’ttee report on creative industry

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Friday received the report of the Post-Covid-19 Initiatives Committee on the Creative Industry.

The minister said he would ensure a diligent implementation of the recommendations, within the realms of available resources.

“Let me assure you that we will study the report with the same seriousness that you employed in preparing it, with a view to ensuring its full implementation, within the realms of available resources,” he said while receiving the report at a virtual meeting in Abuja.

“I thank you all for your sacrifice and commitment. I look forward to working with you as we strive to give the Creative Industry its pride of place,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the report, which he described as very rich and detailed, was also very timely, coming at a time that the Federal Government was looking more towards the creative industry to help revamp the economy, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Based on the feedback that I have received, I have no doubt that the report you have just submitted is a culmination of painstaking efforts by all of you, and will go a long way not just in aiding the recovery of the Creative Industry from the negative effects of the pandemic, but also in putting the industry on the right path to sustainable growth in the years ahead,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee and ace comedian, Ali Baba, thanked the Minister for the opportunity given to him and his members to serve the nation, and assured that the report was a reflection of all the views of all the players in the nation’s creative industry.

The committee, which was inaugurated by the Minister on 19 May 2020, comprised the following members: Ali Baba (Chairman); Hajia Sa’a Ibrahim (Vice Chairman); Bolanle Austen Peters; Charles Novia; Segun Arinze; Ali Jita; Baba Agba; Kene Okwuosa; Efe Omoregbe; Prince Daniel Aboki; Chioma Ude; Olumade Adesemowo; Dare Art Alade; Oliver Enwonwu; Alhaji Saleh Rabo; Bala Hassan; Ali Nuhu; Tajudeen Owoyemi; B.M. Dzukogi; TY Bello; Lanre Da Silva Ajayi and Anita Eboigbe (Secretary).

