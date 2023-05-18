News
Postponed Census: NPC spent N224bn on printing, training —Chairman
The suspended 2023 housing and population census gulped a whooping N224 billion released by the Federal Government, the Chairman of the National Population Commission {NPC}, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, revealed on Thursday.
Ripples Nigeria reports that N800 billion was initially budgeted for the exercise but was cut down after it was postponed.
According to Isa-Kwara, who made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday during a breakfast meeting with media executives, he said that the N224 billion has been spent on preparations for the exercise which included printing of papers, and training of adhoc staff members, among many other miscellaneous.
Read also: ‘Proper planning required’ – Obi backs Buhari on postponement of national census
President Muhammadu Buhari approved the postponement of the census after several meetings with stakeholders in late April, with the provision that the incoming administration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would decide on the date the exercise will hold
