Poverty will reduce in Nigeria if youths invest more in rice venture than BBNaija —Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has once again berated Nigerian youths for placing much attention on the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show to the detriment of other important affairs.

Omokri took to his Twitter page on Sunday to lambast Nigerian youths stressing that poverty would reduce in Nigeria if youths invested more in rice venture than paying attention to the eviction of BBNaija housemates.

According to him, many have made millions buying rice from Kebbi and Jigawa and selling it in Lagos and Port Harcourt, adding that all what the youths in the South West can boast of at the moment is being up to date on BBNAIJA!

READ ALSO: Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri, explains why Buhari took decision to hike fuel, electricity prices

He wrote thus on Twitter; “The price of rice has increased by 60% since July when #BBNaija started. Many youths have made millions buying rice from Kebbi and Jigawa and selling it in Lagos and Port Harcourt. But, all you can boast of at that time is being up to date on BBN!

“You are so focused on who gets evicted from the #BBNaija house. If only you were as focused on getting poverty evicted from your life.

“For 2 months, you suspended your life to focus on BBN. Others used that time to suspend poverty from their life,” Omokri added.

Join the conversation

Opinions