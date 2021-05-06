Power play as Amaechi is fingered in Hadiza’s suspension as NPA MD | Ripples Nigeria

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi is being rumoured to have a hand in the suspension of ex-Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman.

Usman, who was first appointed in 2016, was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday and immediately replaced by Mohammed Koko, the director of finance, in acting capacity.

No reason was given for the suspension of Usman who had been reappointed for another five-year tenure last January.

However, sources from the NPA are of the opinion that Usman’s suspension could be in connection with her alleged long-running battle with Minister Amaechi.

Amaechi is currently attending a programme in Jos with some members of staff of the ministry, according to officials, and is yet to make a statement as regards the suspension of the NPA boss.

Meanwhile, suspended Usman says she has also not received any formal letter or communication to that effect from the ministry.

