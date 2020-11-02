The Nigerian power industry recorded a generation capacity loss of N243 billion between January and October 2020, figures from the October 2020 electricity generation statistics issued on Sunday by the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) showed.
APGC, which is the umbrella body of GenCos, noted that the key challenge confronting electricity power generation sub-sector is load rejection by distribution companies.
According to the data, the current available generation capacity is 7,739 megawatts (mw) while stranded generation is 3,578mw.
Read also: Foreign consortium eyes $5bn investment in power sector
“Maximum Generation: 4,532.35MW (29th October). Minimum Generation: 3,618.58MW (7th October). Maximum stranded generation was recorded on 6th October where stranded power totaled 4,401.5MW (Gas: 1,717.5 and DisCos Low load demand: 2,684MW),” the document read.
“Average generation for October 2020 of 4,162MW represents the maximum monthly generation in the year 2020. Of the total constraint recorded, gas constraint accounted for 47.5%, while load rejection by DisCos accounted for 52.5%.
“Total Capacity Loss from January to October 2020: N243.82 billion,” the statement said.
The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Thursday declared the power sector recorded an all-time peak generation of 5,459mw, a figure which was bettered on Saturday at 5,520.40mw.
- Oil price falls over fears of COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe - November 2, 2020
- Your voice on #EndSARS has been heard at the highest level, Minister tells youth - November 2, 2020
- Power sector posts N243bn capacity loss in 10 months - November 2, 2020