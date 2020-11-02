Power sector posts N243bn capacity loss in 10 months

APGC, which is the umbrella body of GenCos, noted that the key challenge confronting electricity power generation sub-sector is load rejection by distribution companies.

According to the data, the current available generation capacity is 7,739 megawatts (mw) while stranded generation is 3,578mw.

Read also: Foreign consortium eyes $5bn investment in power sector

“Maximum Generation: 4,532.35MW (29th October). Minimum Generation: 3,618.58MW (7th October). Maximum stranded generation was recorded on 6th October where stranded power totaled 4,401.5MW (Gas: 1,717.5 and DisCos Low load demand: 2,684MW),” the document read.

“Average generation for October 2020 of 4,162MW represents the maximum monthly generation in the year 2020. Of the total constraint recorded, gas constraint accounted for 47.5%, while load rejection by DisCos accounted for 52.5%.

“Total Capacity Loss from January to October 2020: N243.82 billion,” the statement said.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria on Thursday declared the power sector recorded an all-time peak generation of 5,459mw, a figure which was bettered on Saturday at 5,520.40mw.