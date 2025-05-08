Power struggle in Labour Party escalates, as suspended Otti faction moves to discipline Abure

The internal turmoil within the Labour Party intensified on Wednesday, as a faction loyal to Abia State Governor Alex Otti and 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi began formal disciplinary proceedings against the party’s embattled National Chairman, Julius Abure.

At a press conference in Abuja, Nenadi Usman, leader of the Caretaker Committee recognised by the Otti-Obi camp, announced the creation of a disciplinary panel to investigate serious allegations of corruption, forgery, and misconduct against Abure.

Usman revealed that the committee is chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory, with Labour Party stalwart Peter Ameh serving as secretary.

“After a careful and comprehensive review of the Supreme Court judgment delivered on April 4, 2025, the National Executive Council is deeply concerned by the subsequent actions of Julius Abure, particularly his continued impersonation of the esteemed office of the National Chairman of the Labour Party,” Usman stated.

“These actions have started with the constitution of a special investigative committee to review the actions of Abure as they affect the image and integrity of the party. In line with due process and the party constitution, the NEC gives Mr. Abure 48 hours’ notice to show why disciplinary actions would not be taken against him for his numerous acts of misconduct against the party.”

READ ALSO: EFCC releases VeryDarkMan after six days in custody

She further noted, “The formal notice of disciplinary actions will be sent to the last known address of Julius Abure. Rather than drag the image of the party into further disrepute, he is advised to deploy his time and attention to addressing the serious allegations of corruption, forgery, perjury, and criminal conspiracy pending against him.”

The caretaker committee also dismissed as baseless Abure’s recent decision to suspend Governor Otti and others, arguing that Abure no longer holds any legitimate authority in the party.

“It is important to make clear that Abure and his expired National Working Committee lack the legal or moral authority to speak about taking any disciplinary action against Dr Alex Otti, the Governor of Abia State, or any member of the Labour Party for that matter,” said Usman.

“We therefore urge Otti, and indeed all members of the Labour Party, to disregard Abure’s ignorance and orchestrated disillusionment. Accordingly, on behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party globally, we tender an unreserved apology to Peter Obi and Governor Otti, for the uncouth and irresponsible remarks previously made by the suspended former Chairman, Abure.”

In retaliation, the Abure-led faction held its own NEC meeting and announced the suspension of Governor Otti, Senator Kingibe, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, and three other party figures over alleged anti-party activities — deepening the rift and setting the stage for a prolonged power struggle within the party.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now