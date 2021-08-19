International
Powerful explosion rips through Pakistan Shiite procession, 30 persons wounded
A procession of Shite Muslims in Central Pakistan was hit by a powerful explosion on Thursday, with at least 30 persons reportedly wounded.
There were also unconfirmed reports of deaths among the victims.
Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the bombing.
Read also: Uproar in Pakistan after 400 men assault woman filming TikTok video
Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province where the attack took place.
However, the authorities are yet to confirm the situation due to the suspension of mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Ashoura festival.
