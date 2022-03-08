Police repels bandits’ attack in Katsina, recover six motorcycles

Police operatives in Katsina on Sunday repelled bandits’ attack and recovered six motorcycles at Barawa Village in Batagarawa local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday in Katsina, said the villagers sighted the terrorists with AK-47 rifles and alerted the police.

He said: “A combined team of police and military personnel was mobilised to the area. It engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

“The operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the combined team made the terrorists to abandon their mission and fled.

“While scanning the scene, five operational motorcycles of the bandits were recovered and burnt by the team.

“Another motorcycle was recovered in Barawa Forest. Many bandits escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

“Members of the community are enjoined to report to the nearest security formation any person found with a suspicious injury.”

