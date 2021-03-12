PPPRA makes volte-face over fuel pump price increase, deletes template from website | Ripples Nigeria

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on Friday, March 12, deleted a template it published earlier, announcing that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre.

This came in the wake of widespread criticism that trailed the initial announcement.

The deletion came hours after the agency published the template on its website, http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/, and after the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation insisted that there was no increment in the ex-depot price of petrol.

Ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the NNPC to marketers at the depots.

The now-deleted template revealed that petrol was expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61. Nigerian marketers usually use the upper band for pump price.

The expected ex-depot price, as seen in the template, is N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61.

In a remarkable U-turn, the PPPRA deleted the template hours later with the website page showing ‘Page not found 404’, but Ripples Nigeria has earlier captures it.

See what PPPRA deletes below:

