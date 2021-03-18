 Preacher, Laurie Idahosa apologizes for saying Pete Edochie's Mum was raped for marrying at the age of 15 | Ripples Nigeria
Preacher, Laurie Idahosa apologizes for saying Pete Edochie’s Mum was raped for marrying at the age of 15

3 hours ago

Preacher, Laurie Idahosa, has issued a public apology to Pete Edochie after she stated that the veteran actor’s mother was a victim of rape as well as a child bride; following his statement about his mum marrying his 40-year-old dad at the age of 15.

Mrs Idahosa had likewise reacted to the recent interview granted by Pete Edochie; where he disclosed that his dad who was 40 years old, married his mum when she was 15 years; adding that she was also shy all through their marriage.

The veteran actor, Pete Edochie in the interview said;

”“My mother was not educated.

She was not in love with my father.

My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married.

He told them to get a wife for him.

My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married. The women came out.

He looked around and picked one and that was it.

He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls” he said

Pastor Idahosa was appalled by his comment and thus left her remarks on Instagram. She wrote;

” How can he laugh about her being “shy?”

Oga, she was not shy.

She was a victim of rape and was a child bride. She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life.

Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”

The preacher had received some harsh criticisms for her comments.

However, Laurie Idahosa has now apologised for her comment, stating that it was misinterpreted.

Watch a video of her apology below.

