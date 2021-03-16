Preacher Laurie Idahosa slams Pete Edochie after revealing his father married his mother at the age of 15 | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Preacher Laurie Idahosa slams Pete Edochie after revealing his father married his mother at the age of 15
Preacher, Laurie Idahosa on Tuesday came down hard on veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie over his comments on how his father took his mother as wife.
Earlier, Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie revealed in an interview that his father married his mother when she was only 15.
His revelation infuriated the preacher, who decided to call him out on Instagram.
Pete Edochie disclosed during the session that his dad who was 40-year-old, married his mum when she was 15 and that she was shy all through their marriage.
Even after giving birth to seven boys and three girls, she was still shy with his father.
He said;
” My mother was not educated.
She was not in love with my father.
My father was almost 40 when his uncle told him it was time he got married. He told them to get a wife for him.
My uncle went out to a neighboring village and told them the teacher wanted to get married.
The women came out.
He looked around and picked one and that was it.
He brought this 15-year-old who didn’t have the courage to look at my father. She gave him ten children and was still shy. Seven boys and three girls”.
Reacting, Ms Idahosa who was appalled by his comment, left her remarks on the Instagram page.
According to her, his mum was a victim of rape and a child bride.
She wrote;
” How can he laugh about her being “shy?”
Oga, she was not shy.
She was a victim of rape and was a child bride.
She wasn’t respectful of his age, she was afraid for her life.
Know the difference and adjust this story… start telling the truth!”
