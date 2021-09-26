Preacher, Paul Enenche, slams comedians who lie to entertain people

Nigerian preacher, Paul Enenche has urged comedians to desist from telling lies or fabricating false narratives to entertain their audience.

Speaking on Sunday, September 26, Paul Enenche, the senior pastor and founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre addressed comedians and other entertainers during his sermon.

According to Enenche, God does not understand ‘jokes’ that contain lies.

Here is what he stated;

”There are those whose business is to crack jokes to make people laugh and I tell them…You don’t need to lie to make people laugh. There are many genuine stories that are humorous enough to tell without fabricating a thing.

“One day I just dey go, I come see somebody for….lie..lie..lie..lie!!!!”

