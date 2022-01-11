Preacher sentenced to death for blasphemy in Pakistan

A Pakistani preacher, Zafar Bhatti, has been sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam.

Bhatti, who has been in prison since 2012, was handed the sentence by a district court in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

He was accused of sending a blasphemous text message.

READ ALSO: Two policemen killed, 21 injured in Pakistani roadside blast

Prior to his arrest in 10 years, the 58-year-old founded the charity organization “Jesus World Mission ” to aid the poor and operated a house church.

Bhatti was arrested after a report by an unknown person.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now